Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Tdorante10

New Yorkers are about to be hit in the pocket again — at least, those New Yorkers who travel by car from one borough to the next.

The board of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey voted unanimously Thursday night to approve a one-dollar toll hike at the city’s bridges and tunnels.

A 25-cent increase was also approved for single-ride fares on the Air Train. The new fare is slated to start in March 2023.

Regarding the E-Z Pass price hikes, off-peak tolls will rise from $11.75 to $12.75. During peak hours – when most commuters are rushing to work and/or rushing home, the tolls will rise from $13.75 to a whopping $14.75.

Here’s another word to the wise: All the crossings in and out of New York and New Jersey are now cashless, effective this month.

If you are traveling to and from Staten Island, Brooklyn, Upstate New York, Connecticut and/or New Jersey, and you don’t have an E-Z Pass, your license plate will be scanned, and you will receive the bill for the toll in the mail.