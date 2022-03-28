Photo Credit: Pixabay

Leading recording artists from Israel’s music industry have handed the first draft of a new Israeli music bill Minister of Culture and Sport Chili Tropper in Jerusalem.

Israel’s Music Law, similar to that of the Israeli Film Law, aims to ensure direct support for the music industry for the first time in Israel’s history.

Under the proposed legislation, a dedicated budget will be allocated to preserving and stabilizing Israel’s music industry, which employs approximately 150,000 varied professionals.

Participants in the meeting included artists Micha Sheetrit, Shuli Rand, Miri Mesika, Kobi Oz, Shai Tsabari and Nitzan Zeira, and Adv. Inbar Nacht, President of the Nacht Family Foundation, who has been heading the team of attorneys working on this initiative for the past year.

Nacht Philanthropic Ventures CEO Nachman Rosenberg, who also attended the meeting, told Tropper, “We are thankful for your support in this historic initiative to preserve our national culture, as other countries do.

“We are not seeking handouts, but rather cooperation in making Israel’s music industry stable and sustainable,” he said.

Vocalist Miri Mesika said that she doesn’t want great artists to “feel as though they are being suffocated in an unjust fight for survival.”

Artist Shuli Rand added, “It is becoming increasingly difficult for Israeli artists like myself to create artistically authentic Israeli songs.

“This must change.”