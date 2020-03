Photo Credit: Wisam Hashlamoun / Flash 90

Five new cases of the COVID-19 new coronavirus have been diagnosed in the Palestinian Authority.

Four are in Bethlehem and one is in the village of Irtah, near Tulkarem, in the PA-controlled area of Samaria – the first outside Bethlehem.

The new cases bring the total number to 25 people who are ill with the virus in the Palestinian Authority.