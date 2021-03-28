Photo Credit: Yonatan Gonen / MFA
Emirati perfumes for sale in Israel

Feeling adventurous? Whip out your wallet and try one of the new perfumes from the United Arab Emirates that are being sold in Israel. There are scents for men as well as for women, according to Yonatan Gonen, the head of the Arabic-language New Media Section at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Gonen announced in a tweet this weekend that the Emirati perfumes are being offered in packaging decorated with a special seal bearing the flags of Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

