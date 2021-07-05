Photo Credit: Esty Dziubov/TPS

Former Member of Knesset (MK) Heba Yazbak, of the Arab-majority Joint List, was questioned by the police on Monday on suspicion of incitement to terrorism.

Yazbak is being investigated by the Lahav 433 Unit on suspicion of incitement and support for terrorism, following videos and messages she posted on social media in which she shared praise and support for terrorists and terrorist organizations.

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit approved the investigation.

Yazbak has shared posts on social networks that included content that encouraged and supported terrorists, including those who murdered children.

For instance, in May 2015, Yazbak shared a photo of Kunter and praised him as a “martyred warrior” who died while waging Jihad.

Kuntar participated in the 1979 nighttime attack in Nahariya in which he murdered a policeman and then abducted Danny Haran and his daughter Einat and later murdered them both on the beach. Einat’s sister Yael suffocated to death while attempting to hide from Kuntar and the other three terrorists.

In 2013, Yazbak posted a picture of the terrorist Dalal al-Mughrabi, who participated in the 1978 terrorist attack in which 37 Israeli civilians were murdered.

Yazbak served as an MK in the Israeli parliament from 2019 – 2020. She was elected to the 23rd Knesset after the High Court of Justice approved her candidacy and reversed the decision of the Knesset’s Election Committee, which blocked her rum following her explicit support for terrorism.