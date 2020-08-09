Photo Credit: Doron Horowitz / Flash 90

Gaza-based terrorists on Sunday fired at Israeli construction workers building a security barrier along the southern border with the Strip. No one was injured in the attack.

Work on the fence was stopped and the IDF launched mortars to raise a smokescreen in the area of the incident.

An IDF unit was dispatched to the area and was fired on upon arrival. No one was injured in this incident.

The IDF has shut down all roads near the border and has recalled all farmers working in fields adjacent to the border.

Qatar didn’t transfer the protection money to Gaza this past week, and since then the number of terror attacks from Gaza have increased.