Israel President Isaac Herzog

The office of Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced Saturday that the president has canceled his scheduled visit to Azerbaijan due to “security considerations” following a situational assessment.

Herzog was set to attend the United Nations’ COP29 climate change conference in Baku.

The conference, which began this past Monday (Nov. 11), is scheduled to run until next Friday (Nov. 22) with numerous world leaders in attendance.

Herzog was expected to spend just a few hours at the event and to return from the conference the same day.

