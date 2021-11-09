Photo Credit: Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90

Three terrorists from the village of Husan, near Beitar Ilit in Gush Etzion, were ambushed by IDF soldiers when the terrorist went out to throw rocks at passing Jewish cars driving on the road, on Tuesday evening.

Two of the terrorists were captured by the soldiers. The third was wounded, and his friends helped him escape.

Reports from the village are saying the third terrorist did not survive.

