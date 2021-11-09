Photo Credit: Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90
Beitar Illit with Husan in the background. Gush Etzion. (Sept. 26, 2007)

Three terrorists from the village of Husan, near Beitar Ilit in Gush Etzion, were ambushed by IDF soldiers when the terrorist went out to throw rocks at passing Jewish cars driving on the road, on Tuesday evening.

Two of the terrorists were captured by the soldiers. The third was wounded, and his friends helped him escape.

Advertisement

Reports from the village are saying the third terrorist did not survive.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous article16 UN Staffers Detained in Ethiopia, No Explanation Given
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...