Photo Credit: Flash 90

IDF troops stationed on Israel’s border with Lebanon captured and arrested a Lebanese man who intentionally crossed into Israeli territory on Tuesday, apparently acting as a scout for the Hezbollah terror organization.

The man, a shepherd, intentionally crossed the Blue Line from Lebanon into Israeli territory in the Har Dov area.

The suspect was transferred to security forces for further questioning.

“The IDF will not tolerate any attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty,” it stated.

The Har Dov has been the site of multiple Hezbollah attacks over the years.

Most recently in July, a four-man Hezbollah cell attempted to infiltrate Israel at the Har Dov area, presumably to attack an IDF outpost. The IDF spotted the cell and fired at it, causing it to flee back into Lebanon.

The terror group carried out that attack after it officially announced the death of one of its men killed in an attack attributed to Israel on Iranian targets in Syria earlier that month.

Hezbollah has previously threatened to respond to any death of its men killed by Israel, in Lebanon or Syria. This official recognition of the death of one of their men would require a response.

The IDF has since been on high alert on the border with Lebanon and there have been other attempts by the terror group to target IDF troops.