The IDF has categorically denied a report that IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi was notified about suspicious Hamas activity six hours prior to the start of the October 7 massacre in Israel.

Israel’s Channel 14 News reported this weekend that 1,000 operatives from the Hamas terrorist organization’s Nukhba special forces unit simultaneously inserted Israeli SIM cards into their cell phones at midnight, prior to their October 7 early-morning attack on Israel.



According to the report, IDF intelligence, which monitors these things, picked up the move and immediately notified IDF Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi, who allegedly did not follow up.

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari issued an unequivocal denial in response to the report.

“The claim that the Chief of Staff knew about a thousand SIMs that were turned on at midnight and did not inform anyone about it is a false accusation,” Hagari said.

“The events of the night preceding October 7 will be thoroughly investigated and presented transparently to the public,” the spokesperson added.