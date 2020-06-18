Photo Credit: Courtesy IDF
IDF hovercraft drone

The IDF 9900 Intelligence Division inaugurated a new drone unit this week to provide geo-visual intelligence for the division.

The division is dedicated to the collection of geographical intelligence for the IDF Intelligence Directorate.

The directorate has exploited the use of drones for some time in collecting high-resolution images and other forms of data.

Drones have the advantage of being cost-effective and able to operate under variable weather conditions as well as at all hours of the day or night.

