The IDF has announced it will reinforce the bottoms of military jeeps used in patrols and other operations by soldiers in Samaria.

The reinforced jeeps will be used to protect the soldiers operating in the areas around the terrorist hotbeds of Jenin and Shechem, according to Israel’s KAN News public broadcaster.

The IDF is reinforcing the jeeps due to the rising number of roadside bombs being planted along the roads traveled by military vehicles.

IDF forces, especially those in elite units, have encountered more explosive devices targeting their vehicles in recent months. Many are equipped with increasingly sophisticated remote operation capabilities, using cellular activation and higher quality explosives.

The improved bombs and the way they are being deployed is reminiscent of those used against IDF convoys in southern Lebanon before Israel withdrew from the buffer zone.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

