Photo Credit: Yossi Zamir / Flash 90

Israel issued a travel warning to Peru on Tuesday, advising citizens not to travel to the country due to the escalating violence in response to an increasingly tense political situation.

“In light of the recent political developments in Peru, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Israeli citizens staying in the country avoid gatherings and demonstrations as much as possible at this time, and be attentive to local instructions, the media and instructions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry said in its statement.

At least seven people were killed in clashes with security forces in Peru as supporters of former President Pedro Castillo took to the streets to protest the installment of Dina Boluarte as Peru’s new president.

The former president is being held in custody following an impeachment trial last Wednesday that was followed with his arrest.

An estimated 2,000 protesters stormed the airport Monday in the southern Peruvian city of Arequipa, forcing the suspension of flights for several hours. Protesters also blocked roads and set fire to vehicles.

Castillo is accused of corruption; he was detained for attempting to dissolve the Congress hours before the vote on impeachment.

Castillo said Monday he had been “kidnapped” and humiliated, and slammed Boluarte, his former vice president, as an “usurper,” Reuters reported.

His supporters are demanding that new elections be held and Castillo be released.