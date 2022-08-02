Photo Credit: Moshe Shai / Flash 90

Israeli Civil Administration officials have agreed to allow Palestinian Authority citizens to travel through Ramon Airport near Eilat after a meeting with the head of the Al-Amir Group travel agency, according to Mohammad al-Kassim, writing for The Media Line.

Amir Assi was quoted by The Media Line as saying Israeli officials gave a green light to advertise the pilot program at a meeting on Monday.

Ramon Airport opened in January 2019.

The pilot program is aimed at residents of Bethlehem and Hebron, in Judea, because the distance to southern Israel is shorter from that section of the Palestinian Authority.

Booking will be carried out by Palestinian Authority tour operators.

An initial charter flight, to be comprised solely of Palestinian Authority passengers, is scheduled to depart Ramon Airport for a trip to Antalya, Turkey on Sunday, August 21.

To address the relevant security concerns, Assi said, “Travelers are asked to take with them small pieces of luggage” to speed up the process. He added the passengers can “return with large suitcases.”