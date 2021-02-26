Photo Credit: Flash 90
Released for publication: The Shabak arrested an Israeli man for spying for the Hamas terrorist organization. The man, who split his life between Rafah in Gaza and Rehovot in Israel, was supplying Hamas with the locations of Iron Dome anti-missile systems. Charges were filed against him on Friday morning.
הותר לפרסום: ישראלי סייע לחמאס בעזה באיסוף מידע על מיקומי כיפת ברזל. החשוד פעל כסוכן של הארגון כשחילק את חייו בין רחובות ורפיח. הבוקר הוגש נגדו כתב אישום
צילום: דוברות שב"כ pic.twitter.com/wxwlcH4y9N
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) February 26, 2021
Advertisement