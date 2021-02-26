Photo Credit: Flash 90
An Iron Dome missile defense system deployed near Ashdod, January 20, 2014.

Released for publication: The Shabak arrested an Israeli man for spying for the Hamas terrorist organization. The man, who split his life between Rafah in Gaza and Rehovot in Israel, was supplying Hamas with the locations of Iron Dome anti-missile systems. Charges were filed against him on Friday morning.

