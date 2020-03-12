Photo Credit: Miriam Alster/ FLASH90
Bank HaPoalim, Bank Discount and Bank Leumi in Tel Aviv

A number of Israel banks announced on Thursday that they will allow their mortgage clients to defer payment on their mortgage payments in response to the Coronavirus crisis. Those deferred payments will then be spread out over the rest of the mortgage payment period.

Banks Discount, Bank Leumi and Bank HaPoalim will allow a three month deferral on the principle and interest, with no fees. Bank Mizrachi-Tefachot announced deferrals of up to 4 months on all or part of the mortgage, subject to the client’s wishes.

Bank Discount also announced special business loans, including bridge loans to help business get through this period.

