Photo Credit: Atia Mohammed / Flash 90

Israeli military forces have arrested the leader of the Hamas terrorist organization in Judea and Samaria, according to a report by the Palestinian Information Center.

الاحتلال يعتقل القيادي في حركة حـمـــاس الشيخ حسين أبو كويك من منزله في بلدة بيتونيا غرب رام الله. pic.twitter.com/x3sReZEwvW — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) April 7, 2022

Sheikh Hussein Abu Kweik was arrested Thursday at his home in Betunia, a Palestinian Authority town west of the PA capital city of Ramallah.