Israeli military forces have arrested the leader of the Hamas terrorist organization in Judea and Samaria, according to a report by the Palestinian Information Center.

Sheikh Hussein Abu Kweik was arrested Thursday at his home in Betunia, a Palestinian Authority town west of the PA capital city of Ramallah.

