Photo Credit: Tsahi Ben-Ami / Flash 90

Israelis who have completed the two-shot series of vaccinations against COVID-19 are now welcome to visit the nation of Georgia with an English-language certificate documenting the inoculation.

Those who depart from Israel for Tbilisi must still undergo a test for COVID-19 72 hours prior to flight time regardless of vaccination status. Israeli travelers must also complete the required Health Ministry exit/entry health forms.

Georgia accepts the Israeli Green Pass as proof of vaccination and/or recovery from COVID-19. Travelers who are not vaccinated can still visit but must take a coronavirus test on the third day of their visit.

Israel’s national carrier, El Al Airlines announced it has officially opened direct flights to Georgia effective April 11, with flights departing Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport for arrival in Tbilisi.

Flights on the new route are set to depart Israel on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, with return flights from Tbilisi on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. El Al is currently also flying to New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Athens, Lanarca, Dubai, London, Paris, Seychelles, Brussels, Berlin, Frankfurt, Kiyv (Kiev) and Moscow.

The Ben Gurion airport railway station has also reopened after a year of quiet since March 2020, but only for those with a Green Pass or recovery certificate documenting their inoculation or recovery from the coronavirus, according to Globes. Non-vaccinated travelers returning from abroad must still enter quarantine upon arrival in Israel.