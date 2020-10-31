Photo Credit: Flash 90

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio visited the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem during his visit to the Jewish State this past week.

The site is one of the most holiest sites in the Jewish faith.

Advertisement



The minister was greeted at the sacred site by Western Wall Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, as well as by Mordechai (Suli) Eliav, Director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation.

After receiving a presentation of the history of the Western Wall and its importance to the Jewish People, Di Maio placed a note in between the ancient stones of the wall, in accordance with tradition.

“May you be able to quickly recover from the situation your country has been facing with the outbreak of the second wave of the virus,” Rabbi Rabinowitz said. “This is a difficult time for you and for the entire world, but with the power of prayer and faith, we can succeed.

“Many European leaders have not come to the Western Wall for prayer in the past, and in the past two years, there has been a marked change and many leaders from Europe have come here, and I bless this change. It contributes toward peace among the nations.”

It was decided during his visit to the country that Italy will provide Israel with coronavirus vaccines. Following his prayer at the Wall, Di Maio met with his Israeli counterpart, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and said following the meeting, “When the vaccine reaches Europe, we will also take care of our friends here in Israel. We are good friends of Israel and we will continue to support and assist you.”