Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

The Knesset Law, Constitution and Justice Committee vote 9-6 on Tuesday to approve a limit to protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The changes to the current Coronavirus Law must still pass it readings in the Knesset plenum before the amendments become law.

If passed, the protests would force protesters to stay within one kilometers of their residence – meaning that only those who live within one kilometer of the prime minister’s official residence would be able to join a protest in front of Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem.

If the law passes, the new rules will take effect Tuesday night at midnight and remain in effect for at least one week, with an extension possible for up to three more weeks, if passed in the Cabinet and affirmed by the Law Committee.