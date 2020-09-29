Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90
Police clash with protesters outside PM Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem, September 26, 2020.

The Knesset Law, Constitution and Justice Committee vote 9-6 on Tuesday to approve a limit to protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The changes to the current Coronavirus Law must still pass it readings in the Knesset plenum before the amendments become law.

Advertisement

If passed, the protests would force protesters to stay within one kilometers of their residence – meaning that only those who live within one kilometer of the prime minister’s official residence would be able to join a protest in front of Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem.

If the law passes, the new rules will take effect Tuesday night at midnight and remain in effect for at least one week, with an extension possible for up to three more weeks, if passed in the Cabinet and affirmed by the Law Committee.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleEmir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Dies at 91
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...