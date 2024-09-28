Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

One long-range rocket was fired from Lebanon at the Jerusalem area, the IDF said late Saturday night, not far from the Magic Kass amusement complex.

Red Alert warning sirens were heard in the Jerusalem suburb of Ma’ale Adumim and in the Binyamin region of Judea and Samaria.

“The fallen projectile was identified in the area of Mitzpe Hagit. Israeli Fire and Rescue services are currently operating to extinguish fires caused by the fallen projectile in the area,” the IDF said.

The impact caused a fire and power outages in several nearby communities but no physical injuries were reported.

