Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Israel Postal Service has unveiled its first-ever mobile phone plan, according to a report on the Globes business news site.

The plan, called “Mobile Post,” costs NIS 16 per month – just under $5 – and includes 3,000 minutes of nationwide phone calls, 60 minutes of international calls, 3,000 text messages and 11 gigabytes internet use.

Golan Telecom won the tender for the plan, which is sold at 90 branches of the Israel Postal service around the country.

Beginning this week, Israelis will be able to switch to the new plan by going to the post office to register and pay a one-time fee of NIS 19 for a new SIM card.

A Golan Telecom representative will contact the new customer to complete the deal.