Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Unidentified thieves broken into a synagogue in Modi’in late Thursday night and well before dawn in the wee hours of Friday, according to Israel Police.

Two Torah scrolls belonging to the congregation were both stolen during the burglary.

Advertisement



Investigators were at the scene for hours over the weekend gathering evidence; a probe has been opened by Israel Police.

No suspects have yet been identified and no arrests have been made.