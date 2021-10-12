Photo Credit: Pixabay / Gerd Altmann

The Israeli human resources technology company Hi-Bob has become a unicorn worth about $1.65 billion, the Hebrew-language Calcalist reported Tuesday.

The “Bob” HR system developed by the firm helps companies manage its employees at all stages of their workday, from management of vacation days, options in the company and even an exit arrangement.

The company employees 300 people at present – a jump from the 170 workers it employed just a year ago – and has strategic collaborations with Slack, ADP, Microsoft Teams and Mercer. Its clients currently include Monzo, Revolut, Fiverr, Gong and VaynerMedia, among others.

The company’s effort to raise funds will soon be led by investment giant General Atlantic with the participation of the company’s past investors, according to the report.

In December 2020, the most recent round, Hi-Bob raised $70 million from SEEK, an Australian public firm that invests in HR, and Israel Growth Partners (IGP). Since its founding in late 2015, the company has raised $124 million.