Photo Credit: Ted Eytan via Flickr

The New York based Third Point LLC hedge fund opened an office this week in Tel Aviv, Ynet reported.

The new office is to be headed by Sapir Harosh, an IDF military intelligence veteran who joined the firm earlier this year. Harosh previously worked at the Israeli Pitango company.

The $14 billion firm headed by billionaire investor Daniel Loeb is searching for start ups in the Jewish State, according to the report. Loeb has previously invested with Nestle SA and Walt Disney Company, among others.

The Tel Aviv office is slated to become the company’s first international location.

It will be the second office for Third Point Ventures (TPV) – the company’s venture capital arm run by Loeb and Robert Schwartz – in addition to one in Silicon Valley. The company has invested in Israel six times since 2015.

“TPV’s permanent presence in Israel is a natural extension of the commitment we have had to the country for many years,” Loeb said, citing the previous “early stage” investments made from the company’s hedge fund.