Photo Credit: Nati Shohat / Flash 90

Five suspected Palestinian Authority terrorists were captured overnight during joint operations by the IDF, the Shin Bet and Israel’s Border Police.

Two wanted suspects were arrested and military equipment was confiscated in the Gush Etzion village of Husan.

A third suspect was arrested in Hebron; the forces also confiscated ammunition and weapons parts at the same time.

Two more wanted suspects were arrested in the village of Na’ama. Dozens of Arabs hurled rocks at Israeli forces during the arrest; they were dispersed with standard measures.

In addition, Israeli forces became embroiled in a shootout with armed terrorists near the village of Qabatiyeh. No injuries were reported and all Israeli forces returned safely to base.