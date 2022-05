Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Shimrit Meir resigned from her position as PM Naftali Bennett’s advisor on Friday. She had been his advisor for the past 11 months, and will stay on until June 1.

Meir, a former journalist, is considered an expert on Arab affairs. Some consider her as leaning politically more left than Bennett’s other advisors.

Bennett thanked her for her service and accepted her resignation.