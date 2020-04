Photo Credit: Eli Hanson

The main road that connects east and west Gush Etzion, road 3157 between southern Efrat and the T junction near Tekoa, was shut down on Sunday evening. The road was reopened a short time later.

The cause was a violent clan war among the Arab villagers of Umm Salmona who live alongside this main road, which has spilled over onto the road, covering it with stones and blocks.

Advertisement



And finally, some news not directly connected to the coronavirus.