Photo Credit: Jan Mehlich / Wikimedia

At least five people were injured Saturday as Russian forces began bombing the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

The rocket fire rained down as US President Joe Biden was speaking in Warsaw, Poland, approximately 45 miles away.

⚡️Lviv Mayor: Lviv attacked. Andriy Sadovyi said that Lviv was hit following reports about explosions. Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said that 3 loud explosions were heard near Lviv, from the east. Sadovyi warned that more strikes may be coming. Video: tplviv/Telegram pic.twitter.com/7ju5ux8N6d — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 26, 2022

Advertisement



Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said the second of two rocket attacks, which took place hours after the first, did significant damage to an unspecified “infrastructure object,” according to TIME Magazine.

Ukrainians across the country have been fleeing to Lviv since Russian forces invaded the country on February 24.

Although Israel initially relocated its embassy personnel from Kiev to the western Ukrainian city, the foreign ministry ordered their evacuation to Poland three weeks ago, when it became clear the invasion was expanding.