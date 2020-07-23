Photo Credit: State Dept / public domain

At least two of the oldest Arab monarchs in the Middle East underwent surgery this week.

US President Donald Trump made a phone call Thursday to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman – or as he is known, “MBD” – to inquire about the health of the sovereign, King Salman, following a successful operation to remove his gallbladder earlier in the day.

Advertisement



The 84-year-old monarch, King Salman bin Abdulaziz was admitted to Riyadh Hospital earlier this week, according to a report by the Saudi state news agency SPA.

According to the report, Trump and the Crown Prince also discussed “regional and international developments.”

Also on Thursday, the 91-year-old ruler of Kuwait, Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah flew to the United States to complete treatment for an unspecified condition.

The previously unannounced travel took place after the Emir reportedly underwent successful surgery this past Sunday.

The Emir’s office was quoted by the official KUNA state news agency as saying the ruler was in stable condition.

Under Kuwaiti law, 83-year-old Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah (the Emir’s half-brother) is appointed as acting ruler when the Emir is absent.