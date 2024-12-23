Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90

An Arab attacker was stopped Monday from stabbing a security guard in the northern Jerusalem neighborhood of Pisgat Ze’ev, near the Hizme checkpoint.

The terrorist, a male in his thirties, exited his vehicle and came towards a guard, waving a knife. He continued his advance even after several warnings from the security guard, who then opened fire, as did two civilians who were passing by.

The terrorist, a resident of an Arab neighborhood in Jerusalem, was shot in the leg. There were no other injuries.

Magen David Adom emergency medical responders deployed to the scene and evacuated the terrorist to a hospital in Jerusalem, where he was listed in serious condition.

