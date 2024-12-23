Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90
Pisgat Ze'ev, Jerusalem's largest residential neighborhood.

An Arab attacker was stopped Monday from stabbing a security guard in the northern Jerusalem neighborhood of Pisgat Ze’ev, near the Hizme checkpoint.

The terrorist, a male in his thirties, exited his vehicle and came towards a guard, waving a knife. He continued his advance even after several warnings from the security guard, who then opened fire, as did two civilians who were passing by.

Advertisement


The terrorist, a resident of an Arab neighborhood in Jerusalem, was shot in the leg. There were no other injuries.

Magen David Adom emergency medical responders deployed to the scene and evacuated the terrorist to a hospital in Jerusalem, where he was listed in serious condition.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleWSJ Reports Biden’s Diminished Capacity
Next articleSon Started Observing the Sabbath in Captivity, says Gaza Hostage’s Mother
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR