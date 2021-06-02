Photo Credit: Jamal Awad / Flash 90
Arabs flying Hamas flags clashed with police on the temple mount, May 7, 2021.

The Israel Defense Forces said Wednesday that special forces arrested a senior Hamas leader in the Palestinian Authority capital city of Ramallah.

Sheikh Jamal al-Tawil is accused of establishing a Hamas headquarters in Ramallah, in addition to actively organizing riots.

In Gaza, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem confirmed the arrest. “The occupation forces’ arrested of movement leader Jamal al-Tawil will not quell the voice of resistance in the West Bank,” Qassem said.

“Dozens” of Hamas operatives have been arrested in PA-controlled Judea and Samaria over the past few weeks, Ynet reported.

