SpaceIL is working on its second attempt at a lunar mission, to be called Beresheet 2. The company has put out an international call for people to submit their science experiments to be brought into space aboard the Beresheet 2.

There is time left to make a submission. Beresheet 2 is not scheduled to be launched into space until the end of 2024.

Possible areas of research that will be considered for the mission include lunar soil, lunar environmental conditions, lunar sustainability such as the production of food and water on the Moon’s surface, astrobiology, and comparative data from either side of the moon.

The experiments must be part of an educational program. They may not weigh more than 2.5 kg (5.5 pounds) for each lander, and up to 5 kg (11 pounds) for the orbiter.