Basil Issa Khadour, a captain of a Syrian air defense battery was killed overnight during an Israeli airstrike which was undertaken after a missile was launched from Syria which landed in Israel’s southern Negev, near Dimona. Four other Syrian soldiers were also reportedly wounded.

The Syrian missile set off alarms at 1:41 AM, and a related explosion was heard as far north as Modi’in. No damage was caused by the missile, which was apparently a surface-to-air missile targeting an Israeli plane, and not the Dimona nuclear facility.