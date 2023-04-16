Photo Credit: Courtesy: IMP

The ‘Red Line’ of the new Tel Aviv Light Rail is set to begin services next month, according to Globes.

The 24-kilometer-long Red Line, first in the city’s light rail system to launch, will run from the Petach Tikvah central bus station through Bnei Brak, Ramat Gan, Tel Aviv and Jaffa (Yafo), terminating in southern Bat Yam.

Advertisement





The line will feature 34 stations along its route, with 12 kilometers to operate underground from the Geha Junction to north of Yafo.

The new line is also expected to get priority at 70 percent of the traffic lights along its route, which will cost NIS 5.5 for the shorter segments and NIS 12 to travel the line from one end to the other.

Close to a quarter million passengers are expected to ride the line daily.