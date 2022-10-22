Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense Crossings Authority

A Palestinian Authority Arab terrorist slammed his vehicle into a guard post at the Reihan Crossing in Samaria on Saturday in a suspected ramming attack.

Israeli personnel staffing the crossing were not injured.

The condition of the would-be terrorist is unknown.

Defense Ministry security guards “successfully thwarted the suspected attack without firing,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The details are currently under review.”