Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense Crossings Authority
A Palestinian Authority Arab terrorist slammed his vehicle into a guard post at the Reihan Crossing in Samaria on Saturday in a suspected ramming attack.
Israeli personnel staffing the crossing were not injured.
The condition of the would-be terrorist is unknown.
Defense Ministry security guards “successfully thwarted the suspected attack without firing,” the ministry said in a statement.
“The details are currently under review.”
