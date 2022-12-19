Photo Credit: Eng. Tareq Ibrahim Hadi / Wikimedia / CC3

Jordan has announced a “temporary ban” on the TikTok social media platform but did not indicate any end date for the suspension.

The announcement came Friday, the day after a police officer was killed while contending with violent protests over high fuel prices in the country.

Jordan’s Public Security Directorate announced the temporary ban on TikTok last Friday, citing “its misuse and failing to deal with publications inciting violence and disorder.”

Videos from the demonstrations and last week’s strike by truck drivers protesting high fuel prices have been flooding TikTok in Jordan.