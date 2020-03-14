Photo Credit: Vimeo video screenshot
President Donald Trump was tested on Friday night for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus after exposure last weekend during a meeting in Florida with Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro and his entourage.

The president made the announcement at a White House briefing on Saturday, confirming he had taken the test, saying “I decided I should.” Trump said he is awaiting results, for “two days, whatever it is.”

In addition to Bolsonaro aide Fabio Wajngarten, another Mar-a-Lago guest who tested positive for the virus also interacted with Trump as well, according to a statement Friday by the president’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley.

