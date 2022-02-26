Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Ukraine Office of President

Ukraine’s embassy in Israel called on Saturday for combat and medical volunteers to help in its fight against Russia’s invasion.

The first tweet, seeking combat volunteers, was later deleted.

Advertisement



The multiple waves of aliyah to Israel from Eastern Europe included hundreds of thousands of Jews and those of Jewish descent who came from Ukraine, including many who subsequently served in the IDF.

The text of the Facebook post said: “Urgent! To the attention of persons who wish to participate in the protection of Ukraine from Russian military aggression!” the embassy’s Facebook post on Saturday began. “Dear compatriots, brothers and all caring citizens of Israel and other countries who are currently in Israel! The embassy has begun the formation of lists of volunteers who wish to participate in combat actions against the Russian aggressor.

“If you are ready to defend the sovereignty of Ukraine, please send… your CV to email address: defendUKRinISR@gmail.com . address defendUKRinISR@gmail.com. In the message, mention your ID, citizenship, date of birth, foreign passport number, military specialty and contacts for communication. The embassy will inform you regarding further measures.”

The post was later removed.

A second tweet, not removed, states, “The Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel asks Israeli paramedics who are ready to volunteer to help Ukrainian military doctors in the hospitals in Ukraine, which is under military aggression by Russia. Contact phone number: 054 294 8917.”