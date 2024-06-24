Photo Credit: Pixabay / Kaigraphick

Israel’s Health Ministry said Monday morning in an update that 32 people in Israel have been diagnosed with the West Nile Virus since May.

Of those, 27 have been hospitalized, including three patients who remain intubated on respirators.

This past weekend, two patients also died at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

Eleven people were diagnosed with the illness within the past 24 hours.

The virus is carried and transmitted by infected mosquitoes.

All of the infected patients are from central Israel, Tel Aviv and surrounds.

About one in five people who are infected develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Most people with fever due to West Nile virus recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.

