President Donald Trump has announced the United States will close its northern border with Canada to non-essential traffic as a means of slowing the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

“We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!” Trump announced via Tweet on Wednesday morning.

His announcement followed a similar directive that came Monday from Canada in which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was closing that nation’s borders, albeit with an exemption for US citizens.

It was announced several days ago that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Trudeau’s wife was diagnosed with the coronavirus as well.