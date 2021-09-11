Photo Credit: IDF

A rocket was launched from Gaza towards Israel on Saturday night, around 9 PM. Sirens went off in Sderot and the Shaar HaNegev region, The rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system.

A 29-year-old man was injured in Sderot, when he fell and hit his head while running to the bomb shelter.

This was the second rocket attack from Gaza in 24 hours. Another rocket had been launched around 11PM on Friday night, and was also intercepted by Iron Dome.

The IDF his some Hamas targets overnight in response to the first rocket.

כן. דדי פולד מנתיב העשרה תפס את השיגור לשדרות. pic.twitter.com/KparTehvVf — Or Heller אור הלר (@OrHeller) September 11, 2021