Photo Credit: The Western Wall Heritage Foundation

As part of the preparations for tourism coming from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and other countries, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation has initiated Arabic versions of the information page, guide, and the map distributed to those who visit the Western Wall.

The brochures in Arabic were produced in honor of the Abraham Accords signed with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and countries which will hopefully follow in their footsteps. They present visitors with information about the heritage of the Western Wall, its customs and traditions.

The Western Wall brochures are distributed for free to all who visit the Western Wall.

Copies of the brochures will be distributed also to the Tourism Ministry, Foreign Ministry, Government Press Office, and the Jerusalem Municipality’s Tourism Office as part of the State of Israel’s preparation for the era of peace and friendship with the sons of Abraham in the Middle East.