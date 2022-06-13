Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Foreign Minister and alternate premiere of Israel Yair Lapid called his floundering coalition government “strong” while praising its move on Sunday to join the Creative Europe program, which is the main program for the promotion of culture in the European Union.

The program will provide financial support to Israeli artists who collaborate in the field of culture with artists from European countries that are members of the program, to promote the world of culture at the international level – as long as those Israeli artists don’t live in the Golan Heights, Judea, Samaria, or parts of Jerusalem.

Advertisement



“The connection between Israel and Europe is another achievement [for his government]” tweeted Lapid. “The opportunities that the program will bring to the artists and craftsmen will promote the work of Israel and add a new layer to the relationship.”

Lapid went on to say that, “every shekel invested in the program will add to our cultural mosaic in Israel and around the world.”

On the matter of his coalition government’s being in danger of falling after losing its majority in the Knesset, Lapid commented, “This government is worth fighting for, and we will fight for it. It is the right thing for the State of Israel and the citizens of Israel.”

“There is nothing easier than to destroy,” he added. “There is nothing more difficult than building. To form this government we took responsibility. Whoever now acts irresponsibly should know that the Israeli public will be held accountable.”