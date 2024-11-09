Photo Credit: LinkedIn Photo

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu named Yechiel Leiter, a Scranton, Pa.-born rabbi and chief-of-staff to Netanyahu when the latter was finance minister, as the Israeli ambassador to the United States.

“Yechiel Leiter is a highly-capable diplomat, an eloquent speaker and possesses a deep understanding of American culture and politics,” Netanyahu stated on Friday. “I am convinced that Yechiel will represent the State of Israel in the best way possible. I wish him success in his position.”

Leiter has served as deputy director-general of the Israeli Education Ministry and as acting chairman of the Israel Ports Company, according to Netanyahu’s office.

“His son, Maj. Moshe Yedidya Leiter, of blessed memory, fell in combat in Gaza on Nov. 10, 2023,” it added.

Leiter will take over for Michael Herzog, the outgoing ambassador and older brother of the Israeli president, on Jan. 20, the day that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated, according to Netanyahu’s office.

He depart for the United States “soon” for a transition period alongside Herzog, Netanyahu’s office added.

The prime minister thanked Herzog “for his work over the last three years and for his significant and professional contribution, especially during the challenging war period.”

The outgoing ambassador represented Israel “honorably” beofre U.S. officials, “Congress, civil society organizations, the global media and the American Jewish community,” Netanyahu said.

Then-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett appointed Herzog the Israeli envoy in Washington in the summer of 2021. Herzog is a retired Israel Defense Forces brigadier general, who held senior positions in the Defense Ministry between 2001 and 2009.

Herzog was handpicked by Netanyahu as a special envoy during the 2009-10 peace negotiations and conducted secret backchannel talks between Israel and the Palestinian Authority from 2013-14.

His established relationships with U.S. President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and others in the administration, through his participation in prior peace talks, was a key element that led to his selection for the high-profile role in Washington.

Netanyahu was among the first world leaders to congratulate Trump on his election victory during a phone call on Wednesday morning.

Jerusalem described the conversation, which it said lasted some 20 minutes, as “warm and cordial.” The two were said to have “agreed to work together for Israel’s security and discussed the Iranian threat.”

Earlier Wednesday, the Israeli premier hailed Trump’s “historic return” to the White House. The Republican candidate’s landslide win “offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America,” Netanyahu said.

