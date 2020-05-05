Photo Credit: Mendy Hechtman / Flash 90

The Council of Jewish Communities in Judea and Samaria is offering to help Jews in the Diaspora (and here in Israel if need be) by conducting prayers in a minyan (the required quorum of 10) for the health of the sick, and for recitation of the Kaddish prayer for the deceased, said from the start of shiva (seven-day mourning period) until the first-year anniversary of a loved one’s passing, the yahrzeit, or hazkara.

The Council teamed up with the Jewish Community of Hebron and the Hebron Fund for the prayers to be recited at the Cave of the Patriarchs (Machpela) — the burial site of the Biblical Patriarchs and Matriarchs — in Hebron.

Advertisement



A form to request the service can be found by clicking here.