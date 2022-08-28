Photo Credit: Jonathan Caras / Wikimedia

A six-year-old Jewish girl was reported in fair condition Saturday night after being hit earlier in the day by a bullet fired by a Palestinian Authority Arab.

The child was shot while playing in her front yard in the Jewish community of Kochav Yaakov in Binyamin.

ילדה נפצעה באורח קל ביישוב כוכב יעקב, כנראה כתוצאה מירי תועה שבוצע מכיוון קלנדיה, לפני זמן קצר. הילדה פונתה ע"י מד"א להמשך קבלת טיפול רפואי בבית החולים. הפרטים בבדיקה — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 27, 2022

The bullet most likely was fired from the direction of the Palestinian Authority village of Kalandiya, according to the IDF.

The child was treated at the scene by medics from the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical response service, and then taken to Jerusalem’s Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center for further treatment.