Twenty-five Israeli companies are exhibiting the next generation of battle-proven defense systems at DEFEA 2025, the international defense and security exhibition held in Athens, Greece.

Among the offerings are autonomous drones, and secure communication solutions and innovative energy technologies.

The Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD), through its International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT), is leading the delegation at the exhibition, organized by the GDDIA and the Hellenic Manufacturers Association of Defense.

Nine of the companies taking part in the delegation are exhibiting at the SIBAT national pavilion, showcasing a diverse range of advanced battle-proven technologies across five key categories:

* Security and Protection,

* Weapon Systems,

* Unmanned and Autonomous Systems,

* Electronic Equipment and Hardware, and

* Cyber and Communication Systems.

In addition, 16 Israeli defense companies — including Elbit Systems, IAI, and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems — are exhibiting independently.

The presentations showcased by the participating Companies at the SIBAT National Pavilion include:

• Creomagic – Intelligent MANET communication solutions for mission-critical and tactical operations, powered by CreoNet SDR technology that ensures secure connectivity in electronic warfare and congested environments.

• Dagan-Optics – Innovative electro-optical systems based on thermal imaging for target acquisition and fire-control applications.

• Manta Air – Advanced recovery systems for unmanned aerial vehicles, bringing over 30 years of expertise to military and commercial applications.

• Maris Tech – High-performance miniature solutions for intelligent video transmission with ultra-low latency products for real-time communication in challenging environments.

• Omnisys – Mission planning and optimization systems that have delivered combat-proven solutions in air defense, electronic warfare, and spectrum management.

• Rayzone Group – Innovative cyber intelligence solutions to provide organizations with precise data and actionable intelligence.

• Robotican – Autonomous robotic and drone systems, including hybrid indoor drones and autonomous interceptors for complex operations. The company also unveiled life-saving sensors, cameras, and simulators.

• RT LTA Systems – Skystar family of tactical aerostats, which can carry diverse payloads to altitudes of up to 500 meters.

• Solarpaint – Cutting-edge flexible PV technology that enables endless energy solutions for the battlefield, from 30W phone chargers to 100KWh solar systems.

The Israeli pavilion is welcoming official delegations, industry professionals, and security experts throughout the exhibition, which serves as a platform for professional discussions and networking opportunities, further strengthening security relations in the defense sector.

