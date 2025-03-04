Photo Credit: Dor Pazuelo/Flash90

The Israeli government is preparing to adopt an unprecedented five-year 3.9 billion NIS ($1.08 billion) development plan for the Druze and Circassian communities to boost local economies, housing, and local planning, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday.

“This is an unprecedented plan that will catapult Druze society forward,” Netanyahu said of the largest economic initiative proposed for those communities.

“We greatly appreciate this resolution,” said Yasser Jedban, Chairman of the Forum of Druze and Circassian Authorities. “This is national pride, and we are grateful for the government’s ongoing support.”

The five-year plan outlines several strategic areas for investment. Approximately 650 million NIS ($180 million) will be allocated to improve planning and housing, with a dedicated planning committee being established to accelerate development and streamline processes. This includes efforts to promote new construction, particularly for discharged soldiers and young couples, as well as improving infrastructure such as electricity connections.

Another significant component of the plan is the empowerment of local authorities. More than 1 billion NIS ($277,000,000) will be directed toward strengthening budgets, improving organizational efficiency, and enhancing service delivery. Localities will also benefit from investments in economic projects designed to promote financial independence and stimulate growth.

In terms of education, the plan outlines a 450 million NIS ($124 million) investment to enhance the education system, better aligning it with the demands of the future job market.

Additionally, more than 1 billion NIS will be allocated to boost local economies, integrate the community into high-tech industries, increase productivity, and develop industrial zones. Furthermore, small and medium-sized businesses will receive support, alongside investments in vocational training and career guidance.

Improvements to public transportation, welfare services, and the expansion of cultural and sports activities are also central to the plan. These efforts aim to enhance the overall quality of life for Druze and Circassian residents and promote sustainable growth.

Israel’s Druze community of 152,000 trace their ancestry back to the Biblical figure Jethro, the father-in-law of Moses. Israeli Druze serve in senior positions in public and military life, and the bond between Jewish and Druze soldiers is referred to as the “covenant of blood.” The Druze speak Arabic but are not Muslim and are very secretive about their religious beliefs.

The Druze living in the Galilee and Mount Carmel areas sided with the Jews in 1948 during Israel’s War of Independence, opted to be part of Israeli society and established themselves in all areas of public life.

When Israel captured the Golan Heights during the Six-Day War of 1967, the Golan Druze refused Israeli offers of citizenship, believing Syria would recapture the plateau. But attitudes have changed since the Syrian Civil War broke out in 2011.

Israel’s Circassian population is approximately 5,000. Although they are Muslim, they serve in the Israeli military. The community traces its roots to the Caucasus, Crimea, Georgia and the Black Sea shores. The Circassians came to present-day Israel in the late 1800s when Russia deported them to the Ottoman Empire.

