Photo Credit: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems
SPYDER mobile defense system, manufactured by Rafael

Israel will sell an advanced aerial defense system to the United Arab Emirates, according to a report Friday by Reuters quoting two sources “familiar with the matter.”

Advertisement

The deal, agreed upon this past summer, involves the sale of SPYDER mobile interceptors manufactured by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. It’s not clear when the system will be delivered to the UAE.

SYPDER systems guard against aircraft, helicopters, bombers, UAV,s UCAVs, PGMs, cruise missiles and stand-off weapons, according to Rafael.

Israel and the UAE, both strong allies of the United States, share concerns over Iran’s race to achieve a nuclear weapon, among other other threats it presents to the region.

This past March, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt gathered in Israel for the first Negev Summit, hosted by Israel’s then-foreign minister Yair Lapid in Sde Boker, to discuss ways to address their shared challenges, including those from Iran.

In June, Defense Minister Benny Gantz told Knesset lawmakers that Israel and the US spent the past year working to strengthen cooperation between the Jewish State and other countries in the region “under American leadership and CENTCOM.” Part of the initiative, he said, was “Middle East Air Defense, which we are building amid Iran’s attempts to hit the region’s countries with rockets, cruise missiles and UAVs.”

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleTerror Ramming Attack Foiled in Samaria Near Gilad Farm
Next articleIsrael’s Erdan Slams ‘Lie-Filled Rant’ at UN by Palestinian Authority’s Mahmoud Abbas
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...